US mulls intervention in Iran: Report

The discussions come amid sustained protests across Iranian cities and recent US actions in Venezuela that appear to have influenced regional strategic calculations. Iran has experienced periodic waves of demonstrations, driven by economic pressures, political repression, and dissatisfaction with clerical rule.





While Iranian authorities have previously succeeded in suppressing similar movements, the persistence of the demonstrations has renewed international attention, writes The Jerusalem Post. According to a report in the Times of Israel, the death toll in violence surrounding protests in Iran has risen to at least 35 people.





The Times of Israel quoted the figures from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which says more than 1,200 people have been detained in the protests, which have been ongoing for more than a week. It says 29 protesters, four children and two members of Iran's security forces have been killed.





Demonstrations have reached over 250 locations in 27 of Iran's 31 provinces. The Iranian Fars news agency, reported that 250 police officers and 45 members of the all-volunteer Basij force have been hurt in the demonstrations.





On January 2, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is "locked and loaded" to respond if Iranian authorities use violence against peaceful protesters, as demonstrations over worsening economic conditions spread across multiple provinces in Iran.





In a Truth Social Post, Trump wrote, "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" -- ANI

US and Israeli officials are assessing potential policy options in response to ongoing unrest in Iran, according to multiple indications received by Israeli media reports The Jerusalem Post.