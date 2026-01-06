Untrue: RIL on Russian oil cargos coming to Jamnagar

07:41





While mentioning a Bloomberg News report, RIL reiterated that it has not recieved any shipments of Russian oil in the last 3 weeks and is "not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January."





In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Limited said a Bloomberg report claiming that "three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited's Jamnagar refinery" was incorrect. Reliance also expressed disappointment that its denial was allegedly ignored in the report's publication.





"A news report in Bloomberg claiming "three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited's Jamnagar refinery" is blatantly untrue. Reliance Industries's Jamnagar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil at its refinery in the past three weeks approx. and is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January," RIL posted on X.





Saying that the report had hurt the company's reputation, RIL added, " We are deeply pained that those claiming to be at the forefront of fair journalism chose to ignore the denial by RIL of buying any Russian oil to be delivered in January and published a wrong report tarnishing our image."





A Bloomberg report titled 'Ships with Russian oil signal Reliance Plant as Destination' had claimed that shipping data indicated the movement of Russian crude towards India's west coast.





According to Bloomberg, "A Reliance spokesman denied that the cargoes had been purchased by the company, adding that it didn't have any committed shipments of Russian crude for delivery in January." Bloomberg further reported that, "At least three tankers carrying Russian crude are indicating Reliance Industries Ltd.'s plant on India's west coast as their next destination, after the refiner restarted some purchases for domestic production." -- ANI

