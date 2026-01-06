HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two men die in Bengal, families cite stress over SIR hearings

Tue, 06 January 2026
Share:
21:01
image
Two men in West Bengal died on Tuesday, with families alleging that stress over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls contributed to their deaths.

Malin Roy (55) from Boro Haldibari in Cooch Behar, suffered a stroke and died at Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital, his family members said, adding that the deceased had been anxious since his SIR hearing on December 31, after his name was found missing from the 2002 electoral list.

Earlier in the day, a 57-year-old Mohammad Khadem of Chunabhatti near Siliguri was found dead near an abandoned police quarters in Fulbari.

His relatives said he had been under severe mental stress following his SIR hearing.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police have launched an investigation, an officer said.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb visited the family and assured the support of the administration.

The back-to-back deaths have raised concerns about the psychological impact of the SIR process on residents, prompting calls for greater support and sensitivity. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Activist Harjeet Singh held; Pak, Bdesh trips under lens
LIVE! Activist Harjeet Singh held; Pak, Bdesh trips under lens

Hadi killed in plot led by Awami League: B'desh police
Hadi killed in plot led by Awami League: B'desh police

Bangladesh police have formally charged 17 people in connection with the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, alleging it was an act of political vengeance orchestrated by the Awami League.

TMC MP moves SC alleging irregularities in Bengal SIR
TMC MP moves SC alleging irregularities in Bengal SIR

The application claimed that since the inception of the SIR process in the state, the EC has issued instructions to officers at the ground level through "informal and extra-statutory channels", such as WhatsApp messages and oral...

ONGC takes over Andhra gas well blaze, finalises control plan
ONGC takes over Andhra gas well blaze, finalises control plan

The ONGC expert teams are arriving from Mumbai and Delhi to douse the gas well blaze in Mori in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was asked to appear for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO