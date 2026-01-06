HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump's attack on Venezuela is very wrong: Bernie Sanders

Tue, 06 January 2026
US senator Bernie Sanders lists six reasons why US President Donald Trump's capture of the Maduros and attack on Venezuela is 'very wrong'.

He says:

1. It is illegal and unconstitutional. Congress did not authorize or even know about this military action.

2. It will make the world less safe. If international law is ignored, any nation or terrorist organization can justify a violent attack by pointing to Trump's actions in Venezuela. This was Putin's logic in Ukraine.

3. It is blatant imperialism. Powerful nations do not have the legal or moral right to invade smaller countries to steal their natural resources. Venezuela's oil belongs to the people of Venezuela, not U.S. corporations.

4. At a time when the entire world is moving away from fossil fuels for cheaper and non-polluting sustainable energies, protecting the interests of Big Oil is bad for the climate and bad economics.

5. Maduro is corrupt and anti-democratic. So is MBS of Saudi Arabia. So are many other leaders around the world. Just because we do not like a country's leader does not mean we have the right to overthrow their government.

6. Trump ran for president as a "peace candidate" who believed in "America First," not someone who was going to "run" another country. At a time when 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, maybe he should try doing a better job running this country, not taking over Venezuela.

