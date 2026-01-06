HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TMC files plea in SC over SIR lapses in Bengal

Tue, 06 January 2026
17:20
image
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has filed an application in the Supreme Court alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. 

The application claimed that since the inception of the SIR process in the state, the EC has issued instructions to officers at the ground level through "informal and extra-statutory channels", such as WhatsApp messages and oral directions conveyed during video conferences, instead of issuing formal written instructions. 

"The ECI cannot act arbitrarily, capriciously or dehors law, nor can it substitute legally prescribed and set procedures with ad hoc or informal mechanisms," it said. 

Derek O'Brien has filed the application in his pending petition, which has challenged the order and guidelines issued by the poll panel directing SIR in various states, including West Bengal. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday announced that she would move court against the SIR, alleging that the exercise has triggered fear, harassment and administrative arbitrariness, leading to deaths, hospitalisations and suicide attempts. 

In his application, O'Brien said the draft electoral poll for West Bengal was published on December 16, 2025, "which has substantially aggravated the difficulties faced by eligible and bona fide electors, owing to a continuing series of arbitrary and procedurally irregular actions attributable principally to respondent no.1 (EC)". 

It said that on November 30 last year, the poll panel granted only a limited extension of time in relation to the revision schedule and fixed January 15, 2026, as the last date for submission of claims and objections. -- PTI

