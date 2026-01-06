Telangana CID arrests Falcon MD in Rs 792 crore investment scam

20:25





The case pertains to unauthorised collection of deposits, which amounts to criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy by M/s Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd, operating under the brand name Falcon Invoice Discounting, CID additional director general Charu Sinha said in a release.





"The main accused, Amardeep Kumar, MD of Falcon Invoice Discounting, was apprehended at Mumbai Airport after returning from Iran, pursuant to a Look Out Circular, and is being brought to Hyderabad on transit remand," she said.





The accused had developed a fraudulent website and mobile application, created fake invoice discounting deals in the names of reputed MNCs and induced depositors on the pretext of high interest rates to deposit amounts, she added.





In total, about Rs 4,215 crore were collected from 7,056 depositors, of which 4,065 victims were cheated to the tune of Rs 792 crore, the officer said.





Based on the complaints filed by the victims, cases were registered at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police commissionerate under relevant sections of BNS and the Telangana State Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishment Act, 1999, and transferred to CID, Telangana. -- PTI

