Switzerland to freeze assets linked to Maduro

06:21





In a statement posted on X, the Swiss Federal Government said the move takes effect immediately and applies to all Swiss-based assets linked to Maduro.





"Venezuela: With immediate effect, Switzerland is freezing any Swiss-based assets linked to Nicolas Maduro. If any assets turn out to be of illicit origin, Switzerland will do its best to ensure that these benefit the Venezuelan population," the Swiss government said in the post.





According to an official press release from the Swiss government, on January 5, 2026 (local time), the Federal Council decided to freeze any assets held in Switzerland by Nicolas Maduro and other persons associated with him, with immediate effect.





"In doing so, the Federal Council aims to prevent an outflow of assets. The asset freeze does not affect members of the current Venezuelan government. Should future legal proceedings reveal that the funds were illicitly acquired, Switzerland will endeavour to ensure that they benefit the Venezuelan people. The asset freeze is in addition to the sanctions against Venezuela that have been in place since 2018 under the Embargo Act," the release said. -- ANI

Switzerland on Monday announced the immediate freezing of any Swiss-based assets linked to Venezuela's deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro, saying that if the assets are found to be of illicit origin, efforts will be made to ensure they benefit the Venezuelan population, the Swiss Federal Government said on Monday.