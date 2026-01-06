HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Suresh Kalmadi was unwell for some time

Tue, 06 January 2026
Suresh Kalmadi has been president of the IOA
Update: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away in Pune early Tuesday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 81. 

Kalmadi breathed his last at around 3.30 am, the sources said. He had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was a former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). 

Kalmadi, a prominent political figure from Pune, represented the city multiple times in the Lok Sabha. He held several key positions during his political career and was associated with sports administration at the national level for many years. Leaders cutting across party lines expressed grief over his demise and paid tribute to his contribution to public life. Kalmadi is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and a son-in-law, as well as grandchildren. -- PTI

