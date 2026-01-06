Stock markets trade lower in early trade

10:17





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 431.95 points to 85,007.67 during early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 105.6 points to 26,144.70. From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent tumbled over 7 per cent even as the Tata group retail firm reported a 17 per cent growth in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore in the December quarter. Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Eternal, HDFC Bank, and Adani Ports were also among the laggards.





However, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel were among the gainers. Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 36.25 crore on Monday after a day's breather, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, bought stocks worth Rs 1,764.07 crore. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday, dragged by heavy selling in blue-chips Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and worries over fresh warning from the US to further raise tariffs against India.