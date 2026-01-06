HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets trade lower in early trade

Tue, 06 January 2026
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday, dragged by heavy selling in blue-chips Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and worries over fresh warning from the US to further raise tariffs against India. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 431.95 points to 85,007.67 during early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 105.6 points to 26,144.70. From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent tumbled over 7 per cent even as the Tata group retail firm reported a 17 per cent growth in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore in the December quarter. Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Eternal, HDFC Bank, and Adani Ports were also among the laggards.

However, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel were among the gainers. Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 36.25 crore on Monday after a day's breather, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, bought stocks worth Rs 1,764.07 crore. -- PTI

LIVE! Trump's attack on Venezuela is very wrong: Bernie Sanders

US, Israel mulling operation in Iran: Report

United States and Israeli officials are assessing potential policy options in response to ongoing unrest in Iran, according to multiple indications received by Israeli media reports The Jerusalem Post.

Yet another Hindu businessman shot dead in Bangladesh

A Hindu businessman and acting editor of a newspaper was fatally shot in Jessore district, Bangladesh, marking the latest in a series of violent incidents against minorities in the country.

China, Russia back Delcy Rodriguez as she takes charge

Delcy Rodriguez has officially taken office as Venezuela's acting president, just hours after Nicolas Maduro was captured by the United States, the CNN reported.

Former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away in Pune following a prolonged illness. He was 81 and had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was a former president of the Indian Olympic...

