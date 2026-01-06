HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Reliance Industries shares down over 5%

Tue, 06 January 2026
Share:
11:33
image
Shares of Reliance Industries tumbled over 5 per cent on Tuesday morning and were instrumental in dragging the benchmark equity indices lower. The blue-chip stock dropped 5 per cent to Rs 1,497.05 on the BSE. At the NSE, it went down by 5.18 per cent to Rs 1,496.30. 

Selling in the blue-chip stock dragged the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lower during the morning trade. The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 441.05 points lower at 84,998.57, and the 50-share NSE Nifty traded 99.50 points down at 26,151.25. The company's stock hit its record high of Rs 1,611.20 in the previous trade. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with chronic cough
LIVE! Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with chronic cough

Hindu man killed near Dhaka, second incident within hrs
Hindu man killed near Dhaka, second incident within hrs

A 40-year-old Hindu man, Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was killed on Monday night in Narsingdi, near Dhaka, after being attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants, reported Bangladesh registered newspaper Weeklyblitz.

4 students suffer burns as schoolboy hurls paint thinner
4 students suffer burns as schoolboy hurls paint thinner

Four students suffered burn injuries after a schoolboy allegedly hurled a liquid chemical substance at them in Odisha's Rayagada district on Monday, the police said.

Venezuela issues Maduro-signed order to arrest US backers
Venezuela issues Maduro-signed order to arrest US backers

The Venezuelan government on Monday published a decree declaring a State of External Commotion, granting sweeping powers to the presidency and instructing security forces to detain 'any person involved in the promotion or support' of a...

Marriage refused over caste, Dalit woman doc ends life
Marriage refused over caste, Dalit woman doc ends life

A 23-year-old Dalit house surgeon in Siddipet district allegedly died by suicide after being betrayed by a senior resident doctor who refused to marry her due to caste differences. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO