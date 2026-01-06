HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raj: Thief gets stuck in exhaust fan window during burglary attempt; arrested

Tue, 06 January 2026
Share:
21:51
image
A burglary attempt turned into a narrow squeeze for a thief in Kota's Pratap Nagar during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after he became wedged in an exhaust fan window while trying to break into a house. 

The homeowner, returning from a trip, spotted the trapped intruder in the glare of his scooter's headlight and alerted the police, who had to extricate the man before taking him into custody. 

According to the homeowner, Subhash Kumar Rawat, he and his wife had gone to visit the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district on Saturday, and returned late on Sunday night. 

As his wife unlocked the main gate and they were moving their scooter inside, Rawat noticed a man half-stuck in the window. 

He immediately raised an alarm and called the police. 

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and assisted in releasing the thief from the window frame. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump
LIVE! Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump

Activist Harjeet Singh held; Pak, B'desh trips under lens
Activist Harjeet Singh held; Pak, B'desh trips under lens

The Uttar Pradesh excise department arrested climate activist Harjeet Singh for allegedly possessing excess liquor after the ED searched his premises in connection with a foreign exchange violation case. The ED is investigating the...

UK bars US Islamic preacher's entry for defending Hamas
UK bars US Islamic preacher's entry for defending Hamas

Britain has banned the entry of an Islamic preacher, Dr. Shadee Elmasry, over his defence of Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel. The UK Home Office cited concerns about hate speech and extremist ideas.

Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was asked to appear for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

NIA takes over probe of twin blasts in Manipur
NIA takes over probe of twin blasts in Manipur

The investigation into the twin blasts in Manipur's Bishnupur district has been handed over to the NIA. The blasts injured two people and have further escalated tensions in the state.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO