Raj: Thief gets stuck in exhaust fan window during burglary attempt; arrested

The homeowner, returning from a trip, spotted the trapped intruder in the glare of his scooter's headlight and alerted the police, who had to extricate the man before taking him into custody.





According to the homeowner, Subhash Kumar Rawat, he and his wife had gone to visit the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district on Saturday, and returned late on Sunday night.





As his wife unlocked the main gate and they were moving their scooter inside, Rawat noticed a man half-stuck in the window.





He immediately raised an alarm and called the police.





Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and assisted in releasing the thief from the window frame. -- PTI

