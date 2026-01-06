HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Odisha govt imposes ESMA as doctors continue OPD boycott stir

Tue, 06 January 2026
Share:
22:55
image
The Odisha government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1988, prohibiting strikes by doctors and other healthcare staff, as agitating doctors carried on with their boycott of outpatient department (OPD) services across state-run health facilities. 

Under the order, strikes in the form of cessation of work by doctors, nursing officers, pharmacists, paramedics, technicians and Class III and IV employees, including contractual staff, engaged in government hospitals and dispensaries have been banned for six months with effect from Tuesday, an official notification said. 

Doctors in government hospitals and health centres have been boycotting OPD services since December 26, initially for one hour a day, which was extended to two hours from 9 am to 11 am starting January 5. 

Emergency services, inpatient care and surgeries, however, have continued uninterrupted. 

The agitation, under the banner of the Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA), has been ongoing since November over a 10-point charter of demands, including filling up of vacant posts. 

The doctors had earlier protested by wearing black badges before resorting to the OPD boycott. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump
LIVE! Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump

Activist Harjeet Singh held; Pak, B'desh trips under lens
Activist Harjeet Singh held; Pak, B'desh trips under lens

The Uttar Pradesh excise department arrested climate activist Harjeet Singh for allegedly possessing excess liquor after the ED searched his premises in connection with a foreign exchange violation case. The ED is investigating the...

UK bars US Islamic preacher's entry for defending Hamas
UK bars US Islamic preacher's entry for defending Hamas

Britain has banned the entry of an Islamic preacher, Dr. Shadee Elmasry, over his defence of Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel. The UK Home Office cited concerns about hate speech and extremist ideas.

Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was asked to appear for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

NIA takes over probe of twin blasts in Manipur
NIA takes over probe of twin blasts in Manipur

The investigation into the twin blasts in Manipur's Bishnupur district has been handed over to the NIA. The blasts injured two people and have further escalated tensions in the state.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO