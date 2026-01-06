Odisha govt imposes ESMA as doctors continue OPD boycott stir

22:55





Under the order, strikes in the form of cessation of work by doctors, nursing officers, pharmacists, paramedics, technicians and Class III and IV employees, including contractual staff, engaged in government hospitals and dispensaries have been banned for six months with effect from Tuesday, an official notification said.





Doctors in government hospitals and health centres have been boycotting OPD services since December 26, initially for one hour a day, which was extended to two hours from 9 am to 11 am starting January 5.





Emergency services, inpatient care and surgeries, however, have continued uninterrupted.





The agitation, under the banner of the Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA), has been ongoing since November over a 10-point charter of demands, including filling up of vacant posts.





The doctors had earlier protested by wearing black badges before resorting to the OPD boycott. -- PTI

