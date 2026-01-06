HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Neeraj Chopra Parts Ways With JSW

Tue, 06 January 2026
Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday launched his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports. With this, he concluded a 10-year partnership with JSW Sports. 

Chopra's association with JSW Sports began in 2016 when he was first scouted through the JSW Sports Excellence Program, following which he formally joined JSW Sports.

"Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I'll always remain grateful for their support and vision. As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey," Chopra said.

In a press release, JSW Sports wrote: "Traditionally, athletes embark on entrepreneurial ventures after retirement. However, Neeraj, always forward-looking, has chosen to begin this phase during his prime, and JSW Sports has supported him in shaping this evolution.

"Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose. We're immensely proud of what we've achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits," said Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports.

Chopra was the first Indian to win an Olympic Gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Games in 2021.He followed it with a World Championship gold in 2023, and a silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, along with several podium finishes on the global circuit. 

-- Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

