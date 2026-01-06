HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Mumbai's WR to soon hold trials of 18-coach local trains

Tue, 06 January 2026
The Western Railway has planned to conduct crucial trials of the 18-coach suburban local trains later this month, officials said. At present, the suburban network of the country's financial capital mainly operates 12-coach local trains, with a limited number of 15-coach services on both the Central Railway and Western Railway. 

More than 75 lakh passengers commute daily on over 3000 suburban services across the network. The trials involving two 18-coach local train rakes will be conducted on the Virar-Dahanu Road section in Palghar district, tentatively on January 14 and 15, the officials said on Monday. 

An official said two trials -- emergency braking distance (EBD) and coupler force (CF) -- will be conducted on an 18-coach local train fitted with Bombardier electrical equipment and another fitted with Medha electrical systems. 

The EBD trials are generally conducted to assess how quickly a train can stop in an emergency, while CF trials determine the force applied on couplers during braking. These tests are mandatory safety parameters before the commissioning of new rolling stock, as per officials. -- PTI

