Mumbai civic polls: 8 candidates move HC against Maha Speaker Narwekar

16:48

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar./ANI Photo





The elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15.





The petition -- filed by the eight aspirant candidates -- sought a direction to the State Election Commission and concerned authorities to accept their nomination forms.





The petitioners and several other independent candidates submitted their forms for ward nos 224 to 227 with necessary documents and security deposit, but Narwekar forced the returning officer not to accept them, the plea alleged.





These wards fall in Narwekar's Colaba assembly constituency in South Mumbai.





"Narwekar has interfered in free and fair elections by misusing his political power and position as Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha and forced the police machinery to throw the candidates (petitioners) out of the premises of the Election Returning Officer," the petition alleged.





The candidates' complaints to the State Election Commission went unheeded, it claimed. -- PTI

