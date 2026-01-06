HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai civic polls: 8 candidates move HC against Maha Speaker Narwekar

Tue, 06 January 2026
Share:
16:48
Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar./ANI Photo
Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar./ANI Photo
As many as eight candidates moved the Bombay high court on Tuesday alleging that their nomination forms for the Mumbai civic elections were not accepted by the returning officer at the behest of BJP MLA and Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar. 

The elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15. 

The petition -- filed by the eight aspirant candidates -- sought a direction to the State Election Commission and concerned authorities to accept their nomination forms. 

The petitioners and several other independent candidates submitted their forms for ward nos 224 to 227 with necessary documents and security deposit, but Narwekar forced the returning officer not to accept them, the plea alleged. 

These wards fall in Narwekar's Colaba assembly constituency in South Mumbai. 

"Narwekar has interfered in free and fair elections by misusing his political power and position as Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha and forced the police machinery to throw the candidates (petitioners) out of the premises of the Election Returning Officer," the petition alleged. 

The candidates' complaints to the State Election Commission went unheeded, it claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TMC files plea in SC over SIR lapses in Bengal
LIVE! TMC files plea in SC over SIR lapses in Bengal

Protesters in Bangladesh demand 'ban on Indians'
Protesters in Bangladesh demand 'ban on Indians'

A rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, organized by the Inqilab Moncho party, demanded justice for slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and called for the cancellation of work permits for all Indians residing in Bangladesh. The protest also...

Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was asked to appear for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out
Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan apologized for his remarks about 'erasing' memories of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh after facing criticism from the Congress party and Deshmukh's family.

Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors
Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors

A 17-year-old student died after allegedly being physically assaulted by a group of juveniles in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area. Six juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO