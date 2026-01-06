HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump

Tue, 06 January 2026
22:07
Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with US President Donald J Trump at the White House, February 13, 2025./Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not that happy with me" because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil. 

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that "Prime Minister Modi came to see me, Sir, may I see you please'. Yes." 

"I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia," Trump said. 

Trump has imposed 50 percent tariffs on India, including 25 percent for its purchases of Russian oil. -- PTI

