Man 'spying' on Ambala Air Force Station for Pakistan arrested

17:55





The accused, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sabka village under the Saha area in Ambala, had been in contact with a woman on a Pakistani social media platform for the past seven months, they said.





The accused was also in touch with a contractor working at the Air Force Station and frequently visited the premises.





He allegedly shared his location, photos and videos with the Pakistani woman through a mobile application, the police said.





The police said he also engaged in frequent chats with the woman and is suspected of having fallen into a honey trap.





Ambala Crime DSP Virender Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was passing on information related to the Air Force Station to a neighbouring country.





He has been sent to a four-day police remand by a local court, he said.





The DSP said data deleted from the accused's mobile phone is being recovered and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether others are also involved. -- PTI

