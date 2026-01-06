HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man 'spying' on Ambala Air Force Station for Pakistan arrested

Tue, 06 January 2026
17:55
The Haryana police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly spying on the Ambala Air Force Station and sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, officials said. 

The accused, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sabka village under the Saha area in Ambala, had been in contact with a woman on a Pakistani social media platform for the past seven months, they said. 

The accused was also in touch with a contractor working at the Air Force Station and frequently visited the premises. 

He allegedly shared his location, photos and videos with the Pakistani woman through a mobile application, the police said. 

The police said he also engaged in frequent chats with the woman and is suspected of having fallen into a honey trap. 

Ambala Crime DSP Virender Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was passing on information related to the Air Force Station to a neighbouring country. 

He has been sent to a four-day police remand by a local court, he said. 

The DSP said data deleted from the accused's mobile phone is being recovered and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether others are also involved. -- PTI

