Man killed in Dhaka was 6th Hindu death in 18 days

Tue, 06 January 2026
10:11
A 40-year-old Hindu man, Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was killed on Monday night in Narsingdi, near Dhaka, after being attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants, reported Bangladesh registered Newspaper Weeklyblitz. 

Residents and eyewitnesses claimed the attack occurred while Mani was operating his grocery shop at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash Upazila. The assailants reportedly arrived suddenly and assaulted him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene. He sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to hospital, reported Local Media. The incident marks the sixth reported killing of a Hindu individual in Bangladesh within the past 18 days. 

According to local media, on 19 December, Mani wrote a Facebook post expressing concern about violence in the country, describing his birthplace as having become "a valley of death." Police are investigating the incident.

 This killing comes after the reported killing of another Hindu Man on Monday in Jessore. An ice factory owner was shot dead in public in the Monirampur area of Jesore, reported Prothom Alo. 

According to local media, Rana Pratap Bairagi, owned an ice manufacturing factory in Kapalia Bazar, Monirampur, and served as the acting editor of the newspaper 'Dainik BD Khobor' published from Narail. Three assailants on a motorcycle, called him out from the ice factory, and took him to an alley and then shot him at close range in the head and fled.

Rana Pratap died on the spot, reported Prothom Alo. 

Monirampur police station's officer-in-charge (OC) Md Raziullah Khan told Prothom Alo that the body has been recovered was being sent for Post Mortem. The police have not specified the motive behind the killing and an investigation is underway. 

Over the past weeks, there have been reports highlighting attacks and rising insecurity faced by minority groups. Notably, a recent tragic incident drew national attention when Khokon Das, a Hindu man, succumbed to injuries after being set on fire on New Year's Eve. 

The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, poured petrol on his body, and set him on fire. In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond beside the road. Hearing his screams, residents rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee. Locals rescued Das and initially took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he received emergency treatment before being referred to Dhaka later that night as his condition deteriorated. He later succumbed to his injuries. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's attack on Venezuela is very wrong: Bernie Sanders
LIVE! Trump's attack on Venezuela is very wrong: Bernie Sanders

US, Israel mulling operation in Iran: Report
US, Israel mulling operation in Iran: Report

United States and Israeli officials are assessing potential policy options in response to ongoing unrest in Iran, according to multiple indications received by Israeli media reports The Jerusalem Post.

Yet another Hindu businessman shot dead in Bangladesh
Yet another Hindu businessman shot dead in Bangladesh

A Hindu businessman and acting editor of a newspaper was fatally shot in Jessore district, Bangladesh, marking the latest in a series of violent incidents against minorities in the country.

China, Russia back Delcy Rodriguez as she takes charge
China, Russia back Delcy Rodriguez as she takes charge

Delcy Rodriguez has officially taken office as Venezuela's acting president, just hours after Nicolas Maduro was captured by the United States, the CNN reported.

Former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passes away
Former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away in Pune following a prolonged illness. He was 81 and had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was a former president of the Indian Olympic...

