HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Main accused in Sandeshkhali attack on police arrested

Tue, 06 January 2026
Share:
15:35
Pic: ANI Photo
Pic: ANI Photo
The main accused in the attack on police personnel in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali was arrested on Tuesday, officials said. 

With this, a total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said. 

On the basis of a tip-off, police arrested Musa Molla from Hulo Para in the Nazat police station area, they added. 

Six policemen were injured, and a police vehicle was vandalised in the attack on Friday night when the police went to Boyermari village in Sandeshkhali to arrest Mollah, accused of illegally occupying land and water bodies for pisciculture. 

A large police contingent later brought the situation under control. 

Molla, known as a TMC leader in the area, was a supporter of jailed strongman Sheikh Shajahan.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC using apps developed by BJP IT cell: Mamata
LIVE! EC using apps developed by BJP IT cell: Mamata

Protesters in Bangladesh demand 'ban on Indians'
Protesters in Bangladesh demand 'ban on Indians'

A rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, organized by the Inqilab Moncho party, demanded justice for slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and called for the cancellation of work permits for all Indians residing in Bangladesh. The protest also...

Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out
Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan apologized for his remarks about 'erasing' memories of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh after facing criticism from the Congress party and Deshmukh's family.

Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors
Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors

A 17-year-old student died after allegedly being physically assaulted by a group of juveniles in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area. Six juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case.

JNU seeks FIR as students raise slogans against PM, Shah
JNU seeks FIR as students raise slogans against PM, Shah

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sought a first information report (FIR) after students allegedly raised 'provocative' slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah inside the university campus...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO