'Maduro's wife sustained major injuries during US capture'

Addressing the federal judge overseeing her criminal case, Flores' attorney, Mark Donnelly, told senior US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein that his client suffered "significant injuries during her abduction" and indicated she may have sustained a fracture or serious bruising to her ribs, and requires a physical evaluation.





The remarks came shortly after Flores and her husband, Nicolas Maduro, entered not guilty pleas to multiple federal charges at a New York courthouse on Monday afternoon, according to CNN. As per CNN, it was reported that at the courthouse, reporters saw bandages on Flores's head during the proceeding.





Earlier, Maduro raised questions over the legality of his arrest during his first appearance before a US federal court, claiming he was detained at his residence in Caracas, Venezuela, CNN reported.





Speaking directly to the judge within minutes of the hearing, Maduro said, "I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela." The remark signalled what is expected to be a central plank of his legal defence -- that his arrest by US law enforcement on foreign soil amounted to an unlawful operation. Maduro's legal team has described the arrest as a "military abduction," arguing that the late-night operation violated international law and due process protections.





The defence is expected to challenge the jurisdiction of the US courts by questioning the circumstances under which the Venezuelan leader was taken into custody. This is not the first instance of a defendant advancing such a claim.





More than 30 years ago, Panama's former leader, Manuel Noriega, argued that the United States had breached international law and due process by invading Panama and arresting him on foreign soil, according to CNN.





That defence, however, did not succeed. Courts at the time declined to examine the legality of the US invasion and instead confined their review to the charges detailed in Noriega's indictment. It remains uncertain whether the judiciary will revisit that legal precedent in Maduro's case, CNN reported. It is uncommon for a defendant to address the court during an initial appearance, as defence lawyers generally advise against speaking due to the risk that prosecutors could later use statements.





As Maduro spoke in court on Monday, Judge Alvin Hellerstein issued a similar caution as the Venezuelan president spoke. "There will be a time and a place to go into all of this," the judge said. Maduro's court appearance follows his capture during a military strike on Saturday. In the immediate aftermath, President Donald Trump declared that America is "in charge."

