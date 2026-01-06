HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maduro's son calls father's capture 'kidnapping', seeks international solidarity

Tue, 06 January 2026
Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of Venezuela's deposed dictator, on Monday (local time) described the US capture of his father as a "kidnapping" and called for "international solidarity" to facilitate his return to Venezuela, CNN reported on Monday (local time). 

Maduro Guerra made the remarks during a session of Venezuela's National Assembly, held two days after Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken in a US military operation in Caracas. He condemned the operation as a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty and warned that similar actions could occur in other countries, according to CNN. 

"If we normalise the kidnapping of a head of state, no country is safe. Today it's Venezuela, tomorrow it could be any nation that refuses to submit. This is not a regional problem; it is a direct threat to global stability, to humanity and to the sovereign equality of nations," he said during his speech. 

"People of the world, I say to you: international solidarity with Nicolas, with Cilia, with Venezuela, is not an optional political gesture; it is an ethical and legal duty. Silence in the face of these violations implicates those who remain silent and weakens the international system that everyone claims to defend," Maduro Guerra added. 

As per CNN, Maduro Guerra also addressed being named in the latest US indictment against his father, Flores, and others, who face allegations of drug trafficking and weapons-related offences. Rejecting the charges, he said, "My family and I are being persecuted." -- ANI

