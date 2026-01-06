HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Jyotiraditya Scindia's son injured

Tue, 06 January 2026
09:00
Mahanaryaman Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman Scindia suffered an injury in his chest when the driver of his car suddenly applied the brakes in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, an official said. 

Mahanaryaman was waving to the people through the car's sunroof when the incident occurred on Monday. "As he was experiencing pain, he was rushed to the Shivpuri district hospital for examination and was discharged after 40 minutes," district medical and health officer Sanjay Risheshwar said. Risheshwar said that Mahanaryaman suffered a muscular injury, was given medication, and advised to wear a belt. 

A second health check-up will be conducted on Tuesday morning. Mahanaryaman, who is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, initially felt no discomfort after the incident but experienced chest pain later and was taken to the Shivpuri District Hospital, the official said. 

At the hospital, doctors performed necessary tests, including an ECG and X-ray, and kept him under observation for about 40 minutes. He was discharged after his condition was stable, he said. Mahanaryaman had arrived to attend a youth conference held in the Kolaras assembly constituency. During the visit, he went to watch a cricket tournament being held at the college ground. He was standing outside the car's sunroof and greeting supporters when the incident occurred. PTI

