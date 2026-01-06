'Jana Nayagan' certification: HC posts plea to Jan 7

18:55





When the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha orally asked the Central Board of Film Certification to produce a copy of the "complaint" received by it, claiming that the film "hurts religious sentiments," on Wednesday.





The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.





The Madras high court on Tuesday posted to January 7 further hearing of a plea by the makers of TVK chief Vijay starrerseeking a direction to CBFC to issue a censor certificate for that movie so that it could be released on January 9.