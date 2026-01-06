HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Jana Nayagan' certification: HC posts plea to Jan 7

Tue, 06 January 2026
The Madras high court on Tuesday posted to January 7 further hearing of a plea by the makers of TVK chief Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan seeking a direction to CBFC to issue a censor certificate for that movie so that it could be released on January 9. 

When the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha orally asked the Central Board of Film Certification to produce a copy of the "complaint" received by it, claiming that the film "hurts religious sentiments," on Wednesday. 

The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.

The judge posted a further hearing of the case for January 7. -- PTI

