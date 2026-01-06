I am still president of my country: Maduro told US court

06:07

Adam Gray/Reuters





When asked to confirm his identity to the court, Maduro stood up and spoke in Spanish, with his remarks translated into English in court.





He told the court that he "was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela," and, as Judge Alvin Hellerstein attempted to interrupt him, added, "I am still president of my country."





Responding to the charges for a second time, Maduro said, "I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here. I am a decent man."





As per CNN, it remains unclear how much of his statement was translated aloud in the courtroom. Judge Hellerstein said Maduro would be given an opportunity at a later stage to speak in detail about his arrest and the allegations against him.





Maduro's lawyer confirmed that a not guilty plea had been entered on all four charges. Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores also pleaded not guilty, telling the judge in Spanish, "Not guilty, completely innocent."





When asked to verify her identity, she said through an interpreter, "I am first lady of the Republic of Venezuela."





She appeared in court with visible bandages on her forehead and right temple and required assistance to take her seat at the defence table. Her lawyer said she would need a medical evaluation and possible treatment for "significant injuries" sustained during what he described as her "abduction."





Attorney Mark Donnelly said Flores may have suffered a fracture or, at a minimum, severe bruising to her ribs.





Maduro's lawyer, Barry Pollack, also told the court that the Venezuelan leader has "some health and medical issues that will require attention," without providing further details.





Pollack said he intends to file multiple motions challenging both the indictment and Maduro's arrest, which he described as a "military abduction" carried out by US operatives early Saturday morning, CNN reported.





He also argued that Maduro holds privileges and immunity linked to his position as the leader of a sovereign nation.





As per CNN, both Maduro and Flores requested a "visit" with representatives of the Venezuelan consulate. Under US law, detained foreign nationals are entitled to consular access, though it remains unclear how that request will be handled.





Their lawyers did not seek immediate release during Monday's hearing but indicated that a formal bail application would be submitted at a later stage.





The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for March 17, CNN reported. -- ANI

The Trump administration has signaled that it will closely monitor developments in Venezuela under interim leadership. Nicolas Maduro's long-time vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as acting president on Monday, according to CNN.