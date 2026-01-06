HC stays Mumbai Cricket Association elections

14:37

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad noted that the manner in which the entire process of admission of new members was carried out gave a "prima-facie impression that everything was done in a hot haste."





The order came on a bunch of petitions claiming that norms laid down by the Supreme Court for the elections were violated and there was favouritism in adding members to the voters' list released on December 25, 2025.





The new members include Rohit Pawar's wife Kunti and his father-in-law Satish Magar, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter Revati, the petition stated.





The petitioners, which include former cricketer Kedar Jadhav, alleged that many of the new members had nothing to do with cricket, and they were added only so that some people could run the MCA as their private organisation.





The petitions challenged the election process, terming it "illegal", and claimed there was an "erroneous" inclusion of more than 400 voters in the draft voter list.





"Many of the new members are related to the President and other office-bearers who are at the helm of affairs," the high court noted in the order.





The existing members had no opportunity to raise objections and they were not provided access to the minutes of the meeting of the Apex Council and Annual General Meeting, it added.





In view of the allegations of illegality, arbitrariness and nepotism, the court was entitled to examine the decision-making process which led to the induction of 400 new members, the judges said.





The court also raised doubts over the large-scale admission of new members prior to elections.

