Haryana: Woman with 10 daughters gives birth to a son

Tue, 06 January 2026
19:39
Ten daughters and finally a son! A woman and her labourer husband married for 19 years welcomed their 11th child in a Haryana hospital this week, raising concerns over maternal health and the age-old desire for families to have a son come what may. 

It was a high risk delivery but both mother and child are doing fine, said Dr Narveer Sheoran of the Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Jind district's Uchana town. 

The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital on January 3 and the baby was born the next day. 

She was back home in her village in adjoining Fatehabad district the next day. 

"We were keen that there should be a son and some of my elder daughters also wished to have a brother," the father, Sanjay Kumar, told PTI over the phone. 

"It is my eleventh child now. I have 10 daughters too," the 38-year-old said, adding that he works as a labourer. 

Sanjay, who said he got married in 2007, said most of his daughters go to school and the eldest one studies in Class 12. 

"Within my meagre means, I am trying to give my daughters a good education... Whatever has happened was god's will and I am happy with it," he said. -- PTI

