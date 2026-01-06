Haryana: Woman with 10 daughters gives birth to a son

19:39





It was a high risk delivery but both mother and child are doing fine, said Dr Narveer Sheoran of the Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Jind district's Uchana town.





The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital on January 3 and the baby was born the next day.





She was back home in her village in adjoining Fatehabad district the next day.





"We were keen that there should be a son and some of my elder daughters also wished to have a brother," the father, Sanjay Kumar, told PTI over the phone.





"It is my eleventh child now. I have 10 daughters too," the 38-year-old said, adding that he works as a labourer.





Sanjay, who said he got married in 2007, said most of his daughters go to school and the eldest one studies in Class 12.





"Within my meagre means, I am trying to give my daughters a good education... Whatever has happened was god's will and I am happy with it," he said. -- PTI

