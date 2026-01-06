HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Happy Siddaramaiah becomes longest-serving CM of Karnataka: Shivakumar

Tue, 06 January 2026
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he is about to complete a record tenure, saying it is a proud moment and that the veteran Congress leader will continue to remain in the history books. 

"This is a happy moment. I wish him well. Everyone has an ambition to achieve in life. He has been in the history books in the past, and he will be (there) in the future too," Shivakumar told reporters, referring to Siddaramaiah surpassing the record of Devaraj Urs on Wednesday and becoming the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka. 

On speculation about his own political future, Shivakumar said he has risen from a village background to his present position and asked reporters not to put words in his mouth. 

There was a stiff power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over the top post in the southern state. It intensified in mid-November, after the Congress government touched the halfway mark in its tenure. Amid the heightened shadow boxing, the Congress high command intervened and the two leaders put up a united front through "breakfast diplomacy" in December. -- PTI

