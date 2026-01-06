HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hadi killed over political vendetta: B'desh police chargesheet

Tue, 06 January 2026
18:09
Student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was killed due to "political vengeance" at the behest of the Awami League, Bangladesh police said on Tuesday as it pressed formal charges against 17 people in connection with the murder. 

"Through public rallies and social media, Hadi had strongly criticised the past activities of the now-banned Awami League and Chhatra League. Hadi's outspoken remarks angered leaders and activists of Chhatra League and its affiliated groups," Mohammed Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan police's Detective Branch, was quoted as saying by news portal tbsnews.net. 

The Chhatra League is the student wing of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. 

"Considering the political identities of the accused and the victim's previous political statements, the investigation has revealed that Hadi was shot dead due to political vengeance," Islam told a press briefing in Dhaka, as the DMP submitted the chargesheet against 17 accused. 

Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Hadi, 32, rose to national prominence during the July-August 2024 mass protests that led to the fall of the Hasina-led government, was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka. -- PTI

