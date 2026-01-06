Four, including minor, held with nearly 20 kg of heroin in Amritsar

22:39





Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation reveals that the key operative is linked to Pakistan-based handlers and was coordinating the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across the region.





"An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act and the investigation is underway to identify cross-border handlers, trace supply routes and dismantle the entire network," Yadav said in a post on X.





Those apprehended are residents of Amritsar and include a 17-year-old.





Police teams also impounded a car and two motorcycles of the accused, an official statement said.





Sharing operational details, superintendent of police, ANTF Border Range, Gurpreet Singh said reliable information was received that the accused had gone towards the border area to retrieve a heroin consignment smuggled via a drone. -- PTI

In a major crackdown on cross-border smuggling, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Tuesday apprehended four people, including a key operative and a minor, with nearly 20 kg of heroin in Amritsar, officials said.