Delhi HC protects 'Friends', 'Stranger Things' from piracy

19:21





Justice Tejas Karia passed the direction against over 160 websites on a plea filed by Warner Bros Entertainment Inc, which said it was the author, owner or exclusive distributor of the films and shows in India, and therefore entitled to protection under the intellectual property laws.





While passing the interim order, the court observed that the studio had made out a prima facie case for the grant of ex parte relief, else irreparable injury and significant financial losses would be caused to it.





"Defendant Nos. 1 to 47 (the infringing entities), its owners, partners... are restrained from, in any manner hosting, streaming, reproducing, distributing, making available to the public and/or communicating to the public, or facilitating the same on their websites through the internet in any manner whatsoever, the Plaintiffs' Copyrighted Works, i.e., cinematographic work/content/programme/show in relation to which Plaintiffs have copyright or exclusive distribution rights/and or any other right," said the court in its order dated December 18, 2025. -- PTI

