Court notices to K'taka ministers derogatory remarks on RSS

Tue, 06 January 2026
A special court in Bengaluru has ordered the issuance of notices to Karnataka ministers Priyank Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Youth Congress leader Mohammad Haris Nalapad over a complaint accusing them of allegedly making comments that "defame" the RSS and its members. 

The special court for MP/MLAs had recently directed the issuance of notices under Section 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by Tejas A, a member of the RSS and a city resident. 

Reacting to the development, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and IT/BT, said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday that RSS is the "biggest impediment" to the nation's growth. "The body of individuals is using its stooges to file cases against us, simply because we are raising valid questions on RSS," he said. 

The complainant noted that Kharge had, in October, written a letter to the chief minister requesting a ban on RSS activities in government premises, including schools and grounds. 

He further alleged that the minister subsequently made posts on social media against the RSS that were derogatory in nature. 

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is also accused of making similar remarks on social media and in interactions with television media. -- PTI

