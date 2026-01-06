Cong leader attacked with sharp weapons in Maharashtra's Akola; critical

21:37





Patel (66) was attacked over an old enmity at Mohala this afternoon, they said.





The former district Congress president sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Akot, the police said.





Patel was at the Jama Masjid in Mohala for afternoon prayers.





Around 1.30 pm, just as he was stepping out of the mosque after offering namaaz, unidentified assailants attacked him on his neck with sharp weapons.





Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, they said.





Akot rural police are registering an offence and teams have been dispatched to trace the attackers. -- PTI

