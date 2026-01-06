HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong leader attacked with sharp weapons in Maharashtra's Akola; critical

Tue, 06 January 2026
21:37
Senior Congress leader from Akola in Maharashtra, Hidayat Patel, was seriously injured as unidentified persons attacked him with sharp weapons soon after he offered namaaz at a mosque in Akot taluka of the district, the police said.   

Patel (66) was attacked over an old enmity at Mohala this afternoon, they said. 

The former district Congress president sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Akot, the police said. 

Patel was at the Jama Masjid in Mohala for afternoon prayers. 

Around 1.30 pm, just as he was stepping out of the mosque after offering namaaz, unidentified assailants attacked him on his neck with sharp weapons. 

Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, they said. 

Akot rural police are registering an offence and teams have been dispatched to trace the attackers. -- PTI

