Civic polls: Row over Eknath Shinde's remarks on voting, development funds

Tue, 06 January 2026
00:43
image
In remarks viewed as a warning linked to voting for ruling parties and release of government funds, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said, "No one should make a mess while voting, or we will make a mess while giving money."  

Addressing a roadshow in home turf Thane ahead of January 15 civic elections, Shinde predicted a landslide victory for the Mahayuti alliance. 

"Press the button for the 'bow and arrow' (Shiv Sena symbol) or the 'lotus' (BJP's poll symbol). No one should make a mess (while voting). If you make a mess, we will make a mess while giving money. Since we will not let the development of the wards of Thane city fall short of money, everyone is requested to press the button in front of the bow and arrow and lotus," he added. 

The roadshow snaked through major hubs, including Chandanwadi, Siddheshwar Lake, Lokmanya Nagar Depot, and Vartaknagar. 

He dismissed the impact of a recent reconciliation of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray on civic elections. 

He claimed the opposition lacks concrete issues and that voters will prioritise "development, stability, and trust. -- PTI

