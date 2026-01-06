HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CBI summons actor Vijay in Karur stampede case

Tue, 06 January 2026
14:54
The CBI has issued a notice to TVK president Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters here in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said. 

The CBI has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in connection with the case, they said. 

The agency has now decided to call Vijay in connection with the case, following which it may take a call on filing a charge sheet in the matter, they said. 

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27 in Karur, Tamil Nadu. 

The incident had left 41 dead and more than 60 injured.

