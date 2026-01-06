HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 06 January 2026
Share:
17:37
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, tracking intense selling pressure in market heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank amid geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle at 85,063.34. 

During the day, it tanked 539.52 points, or 0.63 percent, to 84,900.10. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 71.60 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 26,178.70. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent tumbled 8.62 percent after the Tata group's retail firm's revenue growth in the December quarter failed to cheer investors. 

Reliance Industries cracked 4.42 percent, while ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, and HDFC Bank were also among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TMC files plea in SC over SIR lapses in Bengal
LIVE! TMC files plea in SC over SIR lapses in Bengal

Protesters in Bangladesh demand 'ban on Indians'
Protesters in Bangladesh demand 'ban on Indians'

A rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, organized by the Inqilab Moncho party, demanded justice for slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and called for the cancellation of work permits for all Indians residing in Bangladesh. The protest also...

Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was asked to appear for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out
Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan apologized for his remarks about 'erasing' memories of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh after facing criticism from the Congress party and Deshmukh's family.

Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors
Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors

A 17-year-old student died after allegedly being physically assaulted by a group of juveniles in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area. Six juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO