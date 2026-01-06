BSE Sensex top losers today

17:37





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle at 85,063.34.





During the day, it tanked 539.52 points, or 0.63 percent, to 84,900.10.





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 71.60 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 26,178.70.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent tumbled 8.62 percent after the Tata group's retail firm's revenue growth in the December quarter failed to cheer investors.





Reliance Industries cracked 4.42 percent, while ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, and HDFC Bank were also among the laggards. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, tracking intense selling pressure in market heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank amid geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes.