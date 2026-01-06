HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bomb threat triggers panic at Mau railway station in UP

Tue, 06 January 2026
12:38
Panic gripped Mau railway junction on Tuesday morning following a call claiming that a bomb was planted on the Kashi Express (15018 Down), prompting security agencies to evacuate the train and launch a thorough search. 

Officials said it appeared to be a hoax threat and efforts were being made to trace the source of the call. Soon after the information was received, police teams led by the SP and Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar rushed to the station, the police officials said. 

A joint team of local police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) evacuated passengers from the train and moved them to a safe location, they said. 

Bomb disposal squads were pressed into service and intensive checking of all coaches was carried out, while platform number one and surrounding areas were cordoned off as a precaution, they added. 

SP Elamaran G said the police control room received the call around 9.30 am claiming that a bomb was present on the Kashi Express going from Gorakhpur to Mumbai. 

"As soon as the train arrived at Mau station, passengers were safely deboarded and each coach was checked thoroughly. No suspicious object has been found so far," he said. Nothing suspicious was found in a bag checked during the operation, he said.

"It appears to be a hoax call. Our surveillance team is working to trace the source of the call, and further action will be taken accordingly," the SP said. Railway and police authorities said the train would be allowed to proceed on its onward journey only after the completion of all security checks. PTI

