BJP ignores good work of its dedicated workers: Ajit Pawar

Tue, 06 January 2026
23:54
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday targeted his ally BJP, saying the saffron outfit does not value its old workers' good work towards the organization. 

He made the remarks while referring to BJP leader and former corporator Amol Balwadkar from Pune city's Baner area who was denied a ticket by the saffron party for the January 15 civic polls. 

Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was addressing a rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district ahead of the civic polls. 

Balwadkar, after being denied the ticket, resigned from the BJP and joined the NCP. 

Pawar, in his speech, asserted the NCP not only recognised the work of its dedicated workers, but also rewarded them with poll tickets. 

The NCP president targeted the BJP's local leadership in Pimpri-Chinchwad by alleging corruption in the municipal corporation when the saffron party ruled the civic body (2017-22). -- PTI

