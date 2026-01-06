At 10.2C, Kolkata records coldest January day

11:31





According to official data, Kolkata's minimum temperature in January had dipped below 11 degrees Celsius only once in the last 15 years, in 2023, when it touched 10.9 degrees Celsius.





In December 2012, the city recorded 10 degrees Celsius, while the all-time low remains 7.2 degrees Celsius, registered in December 1965. Several adjoining areas saw the mercury dip to even below the 10-degree Celsius mark. While Dum Dum recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius, Howrah was at 9 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.





Sriniketan in Birbhum district was the state's coldest place in the plains at 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Darjeeling was the coldest in the hills at 3.2 degrees. Among the major cities in the state, Siliguri recorded 10.6 degrees Celsius, and Asansol was at 8.8 degrees. A thick blanket of fog enveloped Kolkata in the morning, affecting visibility. The IMD said the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 6.7 notches below the normal. -- PTI

Kolkata on Tuesday recorded its coldest January day as the mercury plunged to 10.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, forecasting that the chill is set to intensify across southern West Bengal over the next two days.