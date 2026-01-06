HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Adani raises Rs 1,000 cr; bond issue sold out in 45 mins

Tue, 06 January 2026
Adani Enterprises Limited's (AEL) Rs 1,000 crore public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) was lapped up within 45 minutes of opening, according to stock exchange data. 

The base issue of Rs 500 crore was snapped in just 10 minutes and subscription crossed Rs 1,000 crore - after including the greenshoe option - in under an hour. The issue, which opened on Tuesday, closes on January 19, 2026, with allotment on a first-come, first-served basis. 

It offers an effective yield of up to 8.90 per cent per annum, according to the company. The base size is Rs 500 crore, with a green shoe option of an additional Rs 500 crore. NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. -- PTI

