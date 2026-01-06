Adani raises Rs 1,000 cr; bond issue sold out in 45 mins

13:35





The base issue of Rs 500 crore was snapped in just 10 minutes and subscription crossed Rs 1,000 crore - after including the greenshoe option - in under an hour. The issue, which opened on Tuesday, closes on January 19, 2026, with allotment on a first-come, first-served basis.





It offers an effective yield of up to 8.90 per cent per annum, according to the company. The base size is Rs 500 crore, with a green shoe option of an additional Rs 500 crore. NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. -- PTI

