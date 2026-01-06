Activist Harjeet Singh held in UP; Pak, Bangladesh trips under lens

20:44

Climate activist Harjeet Singh/Image courtesy X





It added that Singh's visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh during 2025 and its funding were under scanner.





The federal probe agency had searched the premises of Singh, a leading climate activist whose voice found space at various news and other platforms, and his wife Jyoti Awasthi apart from that of their company Satat Sampada Pvt. Ltd. (SSPL) in Delhi and Ghaziabad, UP on Monday under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).





The ED said it found Indian liquor and IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) "beyond permissible limits" (about Rs 45 litres) during the Monday searches at his residence in Ghaziabad as it shared pictures of brands like Chivas 12 and Glenmorangie in the press statement.





It said the information was shared with local excise authorities who seized the excess liquor and arrested Singh for "contravention" of the UP state excise laws. -- PTI

The Uttar Pradesh excise department arrested renowned climate activist Harjeet Singh for keeping "excess" liquor at home on Tuesday, a day after the ED searched him in a foreign exchange violation case related to alleged misuse of Rs 6 crore funds received from abroad and narrative-building on behalf of foreign influencer groups, the agency said.