HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

30 students hospitalised after eating mid-day meal in TN

Tue, 06 January 2026
Share:
07:19
Representational image
Representational image
More than 33 students fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal at the Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and were admitted to various hospitals for treatment, officials said.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School, which falls under the Sultanpet Union, where the mid-day meal was served on Tuesday. 

Shortly after having food, around 33 students complained of vomiting and severe stomach pain. The affected students were immediately rushed to private hospitals in Sultanpet and the surrounding areas. 

According to the latest information, some students are receiving treatment at Aram Hospital in Sultanpet, while others have been admitted to Purushothaman Hospital and Royal Care Hospital in Senjeri Malai. 

Upon receiving information, the Sultanpet Block Development Officer visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Orders have been issued to inspect the quality of the midday meal, and the Sultanpet police have launched an investigation into the incident. 

The incident, in which more than 33 students from a single school were affected due to a suspected food-related illness, has caused shock and tension in the locality. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Maduro's wife sustained major injuries during US capture'
LIVE! 'Maduro's wife sustained major injuries during US capture'

Yet another Hindu businessman shot dead in Bangladesh
Yet another Hindu businessman shot dead in Bangladesh

A Hindu businessman and acting editor of a newspaper was fatally shot in Jessore district, Bangladesh, marking the latest in a series of violent incidents against minorities in the country.

Indore water contamination: 7 dead, 38 fresh cases detected
Indore water contamination: 7 dead, 38 fresh cases detected

A water contamination outbreak in Indore has led to multiple deaths and illnesses. Health officials are conducting surveys and providing aid to affected residents.

China-Pak talks: Beijing dodges India's Indus Treaty move
China-Pak talks: Beijing dodges India's Indus Treaty move

China and Pakistan concluded their strategic dialogue, reiterating their opposition to unilateral actions in South Asia and discussing Kashmir, Afghanistan, and trilateral cooperation.

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation

'In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting/telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO