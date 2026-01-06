30 students hospitalised after eating mid-day meal in TN

07:19

The incident occurred on Sunday at Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School, which falls under the Sultanpet Union, where the mid-day meal was served on Tuesday.





Shortly after having food, around 33 students complained of vomiting and severe stomach pain. The affected students were immediately rushed to private hospitals in Sultanpet and the surrounding areas.





According to the latest information, some students are receiving treatment at Aram Hospital in Sultanpet, while others have been admitted to Purushothaman Hospital and Royal Care Hospital in Senjeri Malai.





Upon receiving information, the Sultanpet Block Development Officer visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Orders have been issued to inspect the quality of the midday meal, and the Sultanpet police have launched an investigation into the incident.





The incident, in which more than 33 students from a single school were affected due to a suspected food-related illness, has caused shock and tension in the locality. -- ANI

