Zomato Terminates 5K Gig Workers A Month: Goyal

In a video podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Goyal said that those who leave voluntarily consider gig work as largely transient.





Goyal's statement comes days after several gig workers operating on quick-commerce and food-delivery platforms, including Zomato, went on strike during New Year's Eve, citing unfavourable working conditions.





Gig worker unions raised concerns like lack of social security and inadequate wages. The Zomato founder had countered these claims.





"The company provides insurance in case a gig worker dies in an accident and also extends job offers to families," he had said.





If a person worked on the platform for 8 to 10 hours for six days a week, the person could easily earn upwards of Rs 25,000.





In addition to cases of fraud by gig workers, Goyal mentioned that customers also commit fraud. To tackle this, the company had created a 'Karma' system which internally rates customers and gig workers. When there are complaints, the company looks at the credibility of both customers and workers, via its rating metric, to provide a resolution.





However, the CEO noted that it's the company that takes the hit 50 to 70 per cent of the time.





On raising capital, Goyal said that the firm never gave predictions to investors, instead spoke about market size and opportunity available.





Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

