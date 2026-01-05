Yet another Hindu businessman shot dead in Bangladesh

23:37





"We have received information that one Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead at the Keshabpur area of Jessore," Bangladesh Puja Celebration Committee president Bashudeb Dhar said.





The 38-year-old deceased was a resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore in Khulna Division, Bangla-language daily Prothom Alo reported.





The shooting marks the latest in a spate of violent incidents against minorities in the country, especially the Hindu community members.





India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.





Bairagi, who owned an ice-making factory in Kopaliya Bazar in Monirampur, was also the acting editor of a newspaper called Dainik BD Khabar published from Narail, according to the daily.





The incident occurred around 5:45 pm at Kopaliya Bazaar on Monday, bdnews24 news portal quoted additional police superintendent Abul Basar as saying.





Citing locals and the police, Prothom Alo said that three miscreants on a motorcycle called him from the ice factory and took him to the alley in front of Kapalia Clinic and Diagnostic Centre on the west side of Kopaliya Bazar. -- PTI

