HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will move court tomorrow against 'inhumane' conduct of SIR: Mamata

Mon, 05 January 2026
Share:
16:43
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would move court against what she described as the "inhumane" conduct of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. 

Addressing a public meeting in Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, she alleged that fear, harassment and administrative arbitrariness linked to the exercise had led to deaths and hospitalisations of several people. 

"We are moving court tomorrow against the inhumane treatment and the death of so many people due to the SIR," she said. 

"If allowed, I will also move the Supreme Court and plead as a common person against this inhumane exercise. I am also a trained lawyer," she said. 

Banerjee, however, did not clarify whether the petition would be filed by her personally, the state government or the Trinamool Congress. 

She alleged that names were being "arbitrarily struck off" the voter rolls without valid reasons, turning a routine administrative process into a source of fear ahead of the assembly elections. 

The CM claimed that terminally ill people and elderly citizens were being forced to stand in long queues to prove they were legitimate voters. 

"How would BJP leaders feel if someone made their old parents stand in line to prove their identity?" she asked. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gas leak at ONGC well in Andhra triggers fire
LIVE! Gas leak at ONGC well in Andhra triggers fire

Delhi man thrashed, wife molested over gym ownership
Delhi man thrashed, wife molested over gym ownership

A dispute over ownership of a gym in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar led to a clash with a man beaten, his wife allegedly molested, and their son stripped and assaulted in public, police said on Monday as they arrested one accused while others...

'Ab yahi zindagi hai': Umar Khalid after bail denial
'Ab yahi zindagi hai': Umar Khalid after bail denial

The Supreme Court has denied bail to Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing a prima facie case against him under the UAPA. Other activists were granted bail. Khalid's father expressed disappointment, while a friend...

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation

'In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting/telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).'

Bangladesh's Dictum: 'My Enemy's Enemy Is My Friend'
Bangladesh's Dictum: 'My Enemy's Enemy Is My Friend'

'Pakistan's role in Bangladesh will always be negative, since it's a one-point agenda is hostility against India.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO