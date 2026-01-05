HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uttarakhand BJP councillor shoots dead man, arrested

Mon, 05 January 2026
23:56
image
A Bharatiya Janata Party councillor here allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old ma who was visiting his house, police on Monday said.  

Councillor Amit Bisht, alias Chintu, has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, they said.

The BJP expelled Bisht from the party after the incident.

Haldwani city superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Kartyal said that the incident took place on Sunday at around 11.30 pm in the Judge Farm area.  

The victim, Nitin Lohani, had gone to the councillor's house to meet his son with a friend, Kamal Bhandari.

He rang the doorbell, and as soon as the door opened, Bisht came out and allegedly fired at Lohani, seriously injuring him, police said. His friend Bhandari, frightened by the gunshot, fled.

Police rushed Lohani to Dr Sushila Tiwari Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.   -- PTI

