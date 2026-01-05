US Vice Prez Vance praises security action after break-in bid on his house

22:55





In a post on X, Vance said he and his family were not at home at the time, having already returned to Washington DC.





He described the intruder as a "crazy person' and said no one was harmed. Vance also appealed to the media to exercise restraint, urging outlets not to circulate images of the damaged home in the interest of protecting his children from the pressures of public life. -- ANI

