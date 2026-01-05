HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US Vice Prez Vance praises security action after break-in bid on his house

Mon, 05 January 2026
US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said an unidentified person attempted to break into his family home by smashing windows with a hammer, thanking the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their swift response. 

In a post on X, Vance said he and his family were not at home at the time, having already returned to Washington DC. 

He described the intruder as a "crazy person' and said no one was harmed. Vance also appealed to the media to exercise restraint, urging outlets not to circulate images of the damaged home in the interest of protecting his children from the pressures of public life. -- ANI

LIVE! Cheating: HC rejects filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's bail plea
Tension in Manipur after twin blasts hurt two in Bishnupur
Two people were injured in two consecutive explosions in Manipur's Bishnupur district. The blasts sparked protests and calls for investigation.

Hema Malini clarifies separate prayer meets for Dharmendra
Hema Malini discusses the family's decision to hold separate prayer meetings after Dharmendra's death, emphasizing it was a private matter. She also shares memories of Dharmendra and their life together.

SC flags 'planning and mobilisation' role of Khalid, Imam
The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing prosecution material suggesting their involvement in planning and strategic direction. The court granted bail to...

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
'In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting/telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).'

