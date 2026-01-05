US Vice President JD Vance's house attacked; one held

19:51

US Vice President JD Vance/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters





According to preliminary information, the Vance family was not present at the residence when the incident occurred shortly after midnight.





Authorities believe the individual did not enter the vice president's home.





Images published by local media outlets showed damage to windows at the property.





However, officials said it remains unclear what exactly caused the damage at this stage, as investigators continue to assess the circumstances.





Law enforcement authorities are also examining whether the incident was specifically directed at Vice President Vance or members of his family, the federal official said, CNN reported, as the inquiry remains ongoing.





Against this backdrop of heightened security concerns, US Vice President Vance did not appear at President Donald Trump's news conference announcing the capture of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro, a spokesperson said. -- ANI

