US is in charge of Venezuela: Trump

Mon, 05 January 2026
08:07
On the US attack on Venezuela's capital, US President Donald J Trump says: "One of the helicopters got hit pretty badly, but we got everything back, and nobody was killed. Don't ask me who's in charge because I'll give you an answer and it'll be very controversial. It means we're in charge. It is a dead country right now. It's a country that we would have been if I had lost the elections. We would have been a dead country, like Venezuela on steroids. We need big investments from the oil companies to bring back the infrastructure. The oil companies are ready to go and rebuild the infrastructure. We built it to start off with many years ago. They took it away. You can't do that. You can't do that with me. They did it with other Presidents... The country is a mess. It's been horribly run. The oil is flowing at a very low level."

The US government, under President Trump, justifies the intervention as a security necessity rather than a resource grab. The primary official reasons include: narco-terrorism charges, national security and migration crisis.

India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

That a country thinks it has the right to randomly invade another country has repercussions that will for sure be played on the global arena in the years to come.

'If India can't provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure security of our entire team.'

