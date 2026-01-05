US is in charge of Venezuela: Trump

08:07

On the US attack on Venezuela's capital, US President Donald J Trump says: "One of the helicopters got hit pretty badly, but we got everything back, and nobody was killed. Don't ask me who's in charge because I'll give you an answer and it'll be very controversial. It means we're in charge. It is a dead country right now. It's a country that we would have been if I had lost the elections. We would have been a dead country, like Venezuela on steroids. We need big investments from the oil companies to bring back the infrastructure. The oil companies are ready to go and rebuild the infrastructure. We built it to start off with many years ago. They took it away. You can't do that. You can't do that with me. They did it with other Presidents... The country is a mess. It's been horribly run. The oil is flowing at a very low level."