Trump insists supporters back his actions in Venezuela

Trump again invoked the Monroe Doctrine, or what he calls the "Donroe Doctrine", as justification for asserting power in the Western Hemisphere.





"This isn't a country that's on the other side of the world. This isn't a country, like we have to travel 24 hours in an airplane. This is Venezuela. It's in our area, the 'Donroe Doctrine,'' Trump said.Though Republicans have largely praised the mission in Venezuela, outgoing GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene -- a former Trump ally -- has been critical and joked about the president's comments during his Saturday news conference.





"We are 'running' Venezuela now," the Georgia Republican posted with the facepalm emoji. "America First!!!"





President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that his supporters are behind his actions in Venezuela."The voters that voted for me are thrilled. They said, "This is what we voted for,'' Trump told reporters on Air Force One when asked about concerns about "forever wars".