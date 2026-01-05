HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump insists supporters back his actions in Venezuela

Mon, 05 January 2026
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that his supporters are behind his actions in Venezuela."The voters that voted for me are thrilled. They said, "This is what we voted for,'' Trump told reporters on Air Force One when asked about concerns about "forever wars".

Trump again invoked the Monroe Doctrine, or what he calls the "Donroe Doctrine", as justification for asserting power in the Western Hemisphere.

"This isn't a country that's on the other side of the world. This isn't a country, like we have to travel 24 hours in an airplane. This is Venezuela. It's in our area, the 'Donroe Doctrine,'' Trump said.Though Republicans have largely praised the mission in Venezuela, outgoing GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene -- a former Trump ally -- has been critical and joked about the president's comments during his Saturday news conference.

"We are 'running' Venezuela now," the Georgia Republican posted with the facepalm emoji. "America First!!!" 

Indian woman stabbed to death in US, hunt on for ex-lover

BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches

Maduro illegitimate, we won't mourn end of his regime: UK

The UK has called for a safe and peaceful transition of power in Venezuela following a US operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro

The US government, under President Trump, justifies the intervention as a security necessity rather than a resource grab. The primary official reasons include: narco-terrorism charges, national security and migration crisis.

India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture

India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

