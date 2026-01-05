HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN CM Stalin launches laptop scheme for college students

Mon, 05 January 2026
23:46
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched here on Monday the free laptop distribution scheme for college students and asserted that it was not a gift but an opportunity for them to rule the world.   

The scheme, named as 'Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil (The world is in your hands)' is aimed at digital empowerment of the students and their skill development, the government said.

Launching the scheme, Stalin said: "The laptop is not a gift, it is an opportunity to rule the world; as far as we are concerned this is not an expenditure, but an investment for the future generation's education."       

While the scheme envisages distribution of a total of 20 lakh laptops, as many as 10 lakh laptops are set to be distributed in the first, current phase and an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for this initiative in this fiscal. -- PTI

